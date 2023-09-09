Wings secure the No. 4 seed in playoffs with a 106-91 over Storm; Loyd sets points record

Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Satou Sabally added 21 points and the Dallas Wings secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 106-91 victory over the Seattle Storm
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Satou Sabally added 21 points and the Dallas Wings secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 106-91 victory over the Seattle Storm on Friday night.

Dallas (21-18), which closes the regular season at Atlanta on Sunday, will have a home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Seattle (11-28) has been eliminated from the playoffs but that didn't stop Jewell Loyd, who passed Breanna Stewart for the most points in a single season in league history with 911. Loyd was 10 of 30 from the field, including 5 of 13 from distance, to finish with 33 points.

Arike Ogunbowale secured her second career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists for Dallas. Teaira McCowan added 16 points and nine rebounds. The Wings outrebounded the Storm 36-23.

Loyd made her 500th career 3-pointer in the first quarter, and she added a long 3-pointer just before halftime to pull Seattle within 56-45.

Seattle was within 56-49 early in the third quarter before Dallas scored 14 of the next 20 points to go ahead 70-55. Ogunbowale made a jumper in transition to extend Dallas’ lead to 88-77 and Kalani Brown added a layup for a 13-point lead.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Most Read

Highway 30 near CR 175 and King Oaks in Grimes County has reopened following a major crash...
Highway 30 in Grimes County back open after major crash Thursday night
Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is one of the largest species in the world.
Runaway tortoise reunited with owner through help from community
10pm Thursday Forecast for Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee strengthens to Category 5 status in the Atlantic
Decades later, the remains of Tech. Sgt. Gomillion are home safe at the Nobles Funeral Home in...
Remains of WWII soldier identified after 80 years, returns home to the Brazos Valley
Texans Against High-Speed Rail to host meeting on proposed high-speed train

Latest News

File image
Harris, Barnes lead UTSA to 20-13 win over Texas State a week after Bobcats beat Baylor
Gunmen attack vehicles at border crossing into north Mexico, wounding 3, including some Americans
No. 12 Utah, still without Cam Rising, scores two TDs in final 2 minutes to win 20-13 at Baylor
QB Cam Rising out again for No. 12 Utah in its game at future Big 12 opponent Baylor
FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett speaks with the media during an NFL...
Browns defensive star Myles Garrett chasing greatness, hoping for picture perfect season