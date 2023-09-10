Abilene Christian ruins Prairie View’s home opener

Highlights: Abilene Christian powers Prairie View
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – The ACU Wildcats scored on offense, defense, and special teams Saturday night as they demolished Prairie View A&M, 45-16, in a non-conference game at Panther Stadium.

The Wildcats are 2-0 on the season, thanks to their second straight blowout to start the season; they beat Northern Colorado, 31-11, last week in the season-opener. Saturday night, all three phases contributed scores to the win.

Quarterback Maverick McIvor threw four touchdown passes, Taelyn Williams recovered a blocked punt in the end for a special teams score, and senior transfer defensive back Aaron Reynolds picked up an Ahmad Antoine fumble and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and were never threatened as they pushed their record against the Panthers to 5-0, including 3-0 at Prairie View.

This one was never in doubt after ACU’s Marcayll Jones – a transfer wide receiver from Memphis – returned the opening kickoff 54 yards to the PVAM 42-yard line, giving the Wildcats terrific starting field position. Three Jermiah Dobbins runs moved the ball to the 24-yard line, and from there, McIvor found Waydale Jones – a transfer wideout from Texas State – for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead just 2:52 into the game.

ACU scored two more times in the first quarter on a 75-yard pass from McIvor to Blayne Taylor and the blocked punt recovery by Williams. McIvor hit Waydale Jones with a 40-yard touchdown pass with 7:24 left in the first half to make it 28-7, and Kyle Ramsey finished off the first half with a 48-yard field goal as time expired to make it 31-7 at the break.

McIvor and Marcayll Jones hooked up from 46 yards out with 3:51 left in the third quarter to make it a 38-7 game, and Reynolds picked up the fumble and returned it to make it 45-7 with 2:17 left in the quarter. The Panthers added a meaningless field goal and touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final points of the night.

The Wildcats will return home next Saturday at 7 p.m. when they host 10th-ranked Incarnate Word at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium. The Cardinals are 1-1 after a season-opening loss at UTEP last week, followed by a 42-7 win Saturday at Northern Colorado.

