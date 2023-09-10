Aggies Drop First Match of Season to TCU, 3-1

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to TCU on the final day of the Texas A&M Invitational Saturday evening, 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17).

The Aggies (7-1) and Horned Frogs (4-4) traded points to open the match, knotting the teams at seven. TCU created separation prompting a timeout from head coach Jamie Morrison (20-15). Despite an A&M push, the Horned Frogs secured the first set, 25-20.

The squads started the second set similar to the first with back-and-forth play, tying the teams at nine. The Maroon & White battled through the entirety of the set, however, TCU found an advantage and doubled its lead (25-17), 2-0.

Heading into the third set, the Aggies flipped the momentum with a 5-1 run, forcing the Frogs to call their first timeout of the match. TCU eliminated the gap binding the teams at 11, but the Maroon & White took back the advantage (14-11). With two big swings from Bianna Muoneke and Logan Lednicky, the Frogs called their second timeout (18-15). A&M held its rhythm as it went on to secure set three, 25-21.

Entering the fourth set, the Frogs got off to a quick start (5-2) before the Maroon & White tied the score at five. TCU answered back with a 4-0 run prompting an A&M timeout (9-5). The Frogs extended the lead (16-10) before Lednicky went on a hitting spree closing the gap to three (16-13). Despite a strong push from the Aggies, TCU closed out the set (25-17) and match, 3-1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue their home stretch Wednesday, September 13, as they take on No. 21 Houston at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match…

“Losses are a part of the season. We are going to play good volleyball teams and face challenges, but our response is to lean into it or get frustrated, this will be the difference in winning or losing.”

Morrison on the impact of the 12th Man this weekend…

“I was shocked by how many people showed up this weekend. I would love to combine all the families with our student section to pack this place. Our girls and staff feel the support and we are excited for the rest of the season.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Bianna Muoneke – 17 kills – 10 digs

Logan Lednicky – 10 kills – 2 blocks

Lauren Hogan – 20 digs – 6 assists

Nisa Buzlutepe – 33 assists – 8 digs – 2 service aces

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter/X by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.