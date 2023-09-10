Aggies gather for Suicide Awareness Month kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is kicking off a month of activities to support student’s mental health.

Aggies gathered Thursday evening at Rudder Plaza for the annual Suicide Awareness Month Kickoff and Walk.

Students created signs with messages of hope, and learned about resources available at Texas A&M and within the community.

Throughout the month-long initiative, other events will include Coffee with a Counselor and “Breathe In, Stretch Out” Yoga.

On August 8, the Brazos County Commissioners Court proclaimed September as Suicide Awareness Month.

To learn more about the scheduled activities for Suicide Awareness Month, visit the Texas A&M University Health Services website.

