All-Aggie Veteran Tailgate and Watch Party

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie football fans are hoping for a better outcome next Saturday after Texas A&M’s loss to Miami 33 to 48. Yet spirit never dies, and a possible new tradition began, with the first All-Aggie Veteran Tailgate and Watch Party.

Veterans at Texas A&M, including students, staff, and their families, gathered at Aggie Park before and during the game.

The event was hosted by Joe Ramirez, Vice President of Student Affairs.

He says A&M is a veteran-friendly school with more than 12 hundred student veterans, and the university has a long and proud military history.

“To do an event like this, where you bring all veterans together, to gather together in fellowship, and have a bar-b-q and watch football, and talk about our time at A&M and also share some of our stories from being in the military, and to share some of our experiences, I think is important,” said Ramirez.

He also said it’s important to make their families feel they are part of it, as well as to reconnect and pave the way for the future.

He hopes to make this a recurring event and thanks all who donated to make it possible.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 30 near CR 175 and King Oaks in Grimes County has reopened following a major crash...
Highway 30 in Grimes County back open after major crash Thursday night
Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is one of the largest species in the world.
Runaway tortoise reunited with owner through help from community
10pm Thursday Forecast for Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee strengthens to Category 5 status in the Atlantic
Decades later, the remains of Tech. Sgt. Gomillion are home safe at the Nobles Funeral Home in...
Remains of WWII soldier identified after 80 years, returns home to the Brazos Valley
Texans Against High-Speed Rail to host meeting on proposed high-speed train

Latest News

Highlights: Abilene Christian powers Prairie View
Highlights: Abilene Christian powers Prairie View
Money is raised for the Children’s Museum as families attend the Family Fun Fest
The first Family Fun Fest takes place at Edible Field
Heroes, villains and ghouls took over the Brazos County Expo Center on Saturday to experience...
First College Station Comic Con kicks off
People enjoying food at the Kolache Festival
People gather from all over Texas to celebrate Czech traditions in Caldwell