COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie football fans are hoping for a better outcome next Saturday after Texas A&M’s loss to Miami 33 to 48. Yet spirit never dies, and a possible new tradition began, with the first All-Aggie Veteran Tailgate and Watch Party.

Veterans at Texas A&M, including students, staff, and their families, gathered at Aggie Park before and during the game.

The event was hosted by Joe Ramirez, Vice President of Student Affairs.

He says A&M is a veteran-friendly school with more than 12 hundred student veterans, and the university has a long and proud military history.

“To do an event like this, where you bring all veterans together, to gather together in fellowship, and have a bar-b-q and watch football, and talk about our time at A&M and also share some of our stories from being in the military, and to share some of our experiences, I think is important,” said Ramirez.

He also said it’s important to make their families feel they are part of it, as well as to reconnect and pave the way for the future.

He hopes to make this a recurring event and thanks all who donated to make it possible.

