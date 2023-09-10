Checking in on the Brazos River

Brazos River - September
Brazos River - September(kbtx)
By Berkeley Taylor
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer’s extreme heat and severe drought are taking a toll on everyone, and everything...including the Brazos River.

At 840 miles in length, the Brazos River is the 14th longest river in the United States, and the 3rd longest in the state of Texas. The Brazos River watershed covers a total area of 46,000 square miles, spanning from New Mexico to the Gulf of Mexico, and encompassing 42 lakes and rivers. Needless to say, the Brazos is an important water source for many.

The image below shows the Lone Star State’s drought monitor in combination with the Brazos River Basin’s Reservoir Capacity Indicator. This map make its clear as to why water levels are so low, especially in the southeastern stretches of the basin.

Brazos River Drought - September 7
Brazos River Drought - September 7(Brazos River Authority)

The Brazos River Authority currently holds the Brazos River Basin under a Stage 1 Drought Watch, as water storage levels continue to drop. Without ample rainfall to supply the Brazos, the flow rate has slowed to a crawl at 123 cfs, compared to the normal flow, which averages around 1,700 cfs.

Brazos River Authority Supply Reservoirs - September 6
Brazos River Authority Supply Reservoirs - September 6(Brazos River Authority)

With exceptional drought staking claim across southeast Texas, we would need to see anywhere from 9-12 inches of rain over the next 30 days to alleviate the current conditions, and to see improvement in our water levels.

Check out the video below for more details and a closer look at the Brazos River!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 30 near CR 175 and King Oaks in Grimes County has reopened following a major crash...
Highway 30 in Grimes County back open after major crash Thursday night
Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is one of the largest species in the world.
Runaway tortoise reunited with owner through help from community
10pm Thursday Forecast for Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee strengthens to Category 5 status in the Atlantic
Decades later, the remains of Tech. Sgt. Gomillion are home safe at the Nobles Funeral Home in...
Remains of WWII soldier identified after 80 years, returns home to the Brazos Valley
Texans Against High-Speed Rail to host meeting on proposed high-speed train

Latest News

KBTX Weather
Hopeful for rain and cooler temperatures
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Tyler Van Dykes throws 5 TD passes in Miami’s statement 48-33 win over No. 23 Texas A&M
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)