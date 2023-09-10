Checking in on the Brazos River

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer’s extreme heat and severe drought are taking a toll on everyone, and everything...including the Brazos River.

At 840 miles in length, the Brazos River is the 14th longest river in the United States, and the 3rd longest in the state of Texas. The Brazos River watershed covers a total area of 46,000 square miles, spanning from New Mexico to the Gulf of Mexico, and encompassing 42 lakes and rivers. Needless to say, the Brazos is an important water source for many.

The image below shows the Lone Star State’s drought monitor in combination with the Brazos River Basin’s Reservoir Capacity Indicator. This map make its clear as to why water levels are so low, especially in the southeastern stretches of the basin.

The Brazos River Authority currently holds the Brazos River Basin under a Stage 1 Drought Watch, as water storage levels continue to drop. Without ample rainfall to supply the Brazos, the flow rate has slowed to a crawl at 123 cfs, compared to the normal flow, which averages around 1,700 cfs.

Brazos River Authority Supply Reservoirs - September 6 (Brazos River Authority)

With exceptional drought staking claim across southeast Texas, we would need to see anywhere from 9-12 inches of rain over the next 30 days to alleviate the current conditions, and to see improvement in our water levels.

Check out the video below for more details and a closer look at the Brazos River!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.