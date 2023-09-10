Despite the hot start, Aggies crumble at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (KBTX) - It was a rematch in South Beach plus the Aggies first real test of the season, and a test it was.

Miami got their revenge from a season ago plus maybe their biggest win in years taking down No. 23 Texas A&M, 48-33

“They did a really good job,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “They got open they made catches and did some really good things and played really good.”

The Hurricanes surged with a strong second and third quarter, a stark turnaround to the 10-0 deficit they found themselves in early.

Despite the early cushion the Aggies gave themselves, compounded mistakes let this game slip away.

”You fight until the clock hit 0:00 and that’s what we did,” said Layden Robinson. “Now we just got to go back and look at the things we messed up on and capitalize on them for the next game.”

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke exploited an underwhelming A&M pass rush and a secondary that struggled to tackle and cover his receivers. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 374 yards and five touchdowns, and 241 of those yards came after the catch. Four completions went for 30-plus yards as well.

“I have the utmost faith in this team. We have playmakers on both sides of the ball,” said safety Demani Richardson. “People that are willing to work hard at practice, people that are putting in the time and putting in the work for this team. I feel like this loss is going to make us stronger. I know we will bounce back and we are going to learn from this and we are going to do our thing. We coming, we aren’t done yet.

Texas A&M has a chance to bounce back next week hosting ULM at Kyle Field.

