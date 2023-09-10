Family displaced in Bryan following Sunday afternoon fire, no injuries reported

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A family in Bryan was displaced after a kitchen fire quickly spread to the attic in the 1200 block of Batts Street between Academy Street and Crenshaw Street on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say they were called to the scene at approximately 12:35 p.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control and keep it from spreading to adjacent homes.

Chris Lamb, the Public Information Officer for the Bryan Fire Department, confirmed that the occupants of the structure were safely evacuated. He says one person was evaluated on the scene but was released and no injuries were reported.

“There were no reports of any injuries at this time. Everybody made it out safely. The guys were able to make a stop on the fire in the attic and right now they’re in the overhaul situation,” said Lamb.

At this time, firefighters are currently working to ensure there are no remaining hotspots or rekindling risks.

A total of eight units, including more than 30 personnel, responded to the fire.

“It’s a team effort from everybody, you know: our ladder trucks, ambulances, making sure everybody’s okay. Our fire engines, and truck crews,” said Lamb.

Lamb says fire marshals are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

