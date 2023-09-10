Fire engulfs home in Burleson County Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Firefighters are battling a large mobile home fire in Snook.

The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is currently at the scene on FM 2039 near CR 246.

According to a Facebook Post by the Snook Volunteer Fire Department, the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate.

Firefighters are asking everyone to avoid the area.

(Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.)

