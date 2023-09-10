Fire engulfs home in Burleson County Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported

Mobile Home Fire in Snook. Photo Courtesy: Snook Volunteer Fire Department.
Mobile Home Fire in Snook. Photo Courtesy: Snook Volunteer Fire Department.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Firefighters are battling a large mobile home fire in Snook.

The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is currently at the scene on FM 2039 near CR 246.

According to a Facebook Post by the Snook Volunteer Fire Department, the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate.

Firefighters are asking everyone to avoid the area.

(Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos River - September
Checking in on the Brazos River
Heroes, villains and ghouls took over the Brazos County Expo Center on Saturday to experience...
First College Station Comic Con kicks off
An official motions while standing by a down marker during the first half of an NCAA college...
How to Watch the UTSA vs. Texas State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
The 38th Annual Kolache Festival is happening Saturday in Caldwell, but attendees don’t have to...
Experience food, culture at 38th Annual Kolache Festival
People enjoying food at the Kolache Festival
People gather from all over Texas to celebrate Czech traditions in Caldwell

Latest News

Family displaced in Bryan following Sunday afternoon fire, no injuries reported
Family displaced in Bryan following Sunday afternoon fire, no injuries reported
Woodville Fire in Brazos County
Quick response by firefighters, forest service saves several Brazos County structures
Dance to include live music by Brian Collins and Lauretta Turner
St. Joseph Catholic School hosts inaugural Barn Dance
Texas A&M is kicking off a month of activities to support student's mental health
Aggies gather for Suicide Awareness Month kickoff