The first Family Fun Fest takes place at Edible Field

Money is raised for the Children’s Museum as families attend the Family Fun Fest
Money is raised for the Children’s Museum as families attend the Family Fun Fest
Money is raised for the Children’s Museum as families attend the Family Fun Fest(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas - Families gathered at Bomber Stadium Saturday night to have some fun at a brand-new event hosted by the Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley.

It was the museum’s very first Family Fun Fest. There were carnival games, bounce houses, magicians, face painting, and wrestlers. There were also raffles and snacks.

Patricia Lindblom, the Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley, said they wanted to put on an event that the entire family and community could enjoy.

“We just wanted to bring a lot of great people out here,” Lindblom said. “This event is to help us create new programming, more books. One of the things that we did earlier this year- we wanted to reduce admission or have free nights.”

Lindblom credits all the sponsors that helped make the event happen.

The Museum has been closed since August 28th for renovations. It will reopen on Tuesday.

All proceeds from the event go to the Children’s Museum in Brazos Valley. They are hoping to raise $25,000 through this year’s Family Fun Fest.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 30 near CR 175 and King Oaks in Grimes County has reopened following a major crash...
Highway 30 in Grimes County back open after major crash Thursday night
Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is one of the largest species in the world.
Runaway tortoise reunited with owner through help from community
10pm Thursday Forecast for Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee strengthens to Category 5 status in the Atlantic
Decades later, the remains of Tech. Sgt. Gomillion are home safe at the Nobles Funeral Home in...
Remains of WWII soldier identified after 80 years, returns home to the Brazos Valley
Texans Against High-Speed Rail to host meeting on proposed high-speed train

Latest News

Heroes, villains and ghouls took over the Brazos County Expo Center on Saturday to experience...
First College Station Comic Con kicks off
People enjoying food at the Kolache Festival
People gather from all over Texas to celebrate Czech traditions in Caldwell
Saturday Evening Weather Update - September 9
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Presidential letter calls for unity amid polarization