The first Family Fun Fest takes place at Edible Field

BRYAN, Texas - Families gathered at Bomber Stadium Saturday night to have some fun at a brand-new event hosted by the Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley.

It was the museum’s very first Family Fun Fest. There were carnival games, bounce houses, magicians, face painting, and wrestlers. There were also raffles and snacks.

Patricia Lindblom, the Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley, said they wanted to put on an event that the entire family and community could enjoy.

“We just wanted to bring a lot of great people out here,” Lindblom said. “This event is to help us create new programming, more books. One of the things that we did earlier this year- we wanted to reduce admission or have free nights.”

Lindblom credits all the sponsors that helped make the event happen.

The Museum has been closed since August 28th for renovations. It will reopen on Tuesday.

All proceeds from the event go to the Children’s Museum in Brazos Valley. They are hoping to raise $25,000 through this year’s Family Fun Fest.

