Harris, Barnes lead UTSA to 20-13 win over Texas State a week after Bobcats beat Baylor

Kevorian Barnes ran for 103 yards, Frank Harris bounced back from an early injury to throw the winning touchdown pass and UTSA defeated Texas State 20-13
File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAN ANTOINIO (AP) — Kevorian Barnes ran for 103 yards, Frank Harris bounced back from an early injury to throw the winning touchdown pass and UTSA defeated Texas State 20-13 on Saturday.

The Battle of I-35 drew 49,342 fans, the second-largest crowd to watch the Roadrunners in the Alamodome. The schools are just 50 miles apart.

Harris, shaken up in the first half, returned after halftime and found Willie McCoy for a 20-yard score late in the third quarter for a 17-10 lead.

After the defense forced a three-and-out on the Bobcats' last possession, Barnes had 35 yards as the Roadrunners ran out the last 4:16.

The UTSA defense was strong all day, holding the team that beat Baylor 42-21 last week to 242 yards, just 69 in the second half. In picking up their first win over a Power Five program, Texas State piled up 441 yards. But they went from averaging 6.4 yards per snap to just 4.1.

Harris finished 26 of 37 for 214 yards.

TJ Finley was 16 of 30 for 211 for the Bobcats. Jahmyl Jeter scored the lone touchdown on a short run in the second quarter.

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor coached Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne during his senior year (2006) at Gilmer high school. Kinne was a quarterback who led the team to a 10-0 record. The last meeting was Traylor's first game with the Roadrunners in 2020 and they won 51-48 in double overtime. UTSA leads the series 5-0.

It was 10-10 at halftime when the bands played together for the halftime show.

