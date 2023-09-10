Iola Bulldogs fall to Lovelady Lions

(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs took to their home field Friday night 2-0, but they had fierce competition from the 2-0 Lovelady Lions.

Early in the first quarter, Lovelady’s Lance Pierce handed the ball off to Cortavies Whitaker, who made his way around the Bulldogs and into the endzone.

The Bulldogs struggled throughout the first but answered in the second quarter. Tyler Elliot dropped back and lofted one up for a wide-open Landon Betancourt who trouted it in for a Bulldog touchdown.

Later in the first half Iola, down big, continued to fight. Elliot finds Adrian Garrett who brought it in for the score.

The Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with the Tigers and fell 12-55.

Next Friday, it will be the battle of the Bulldogs when Iola hits the road to take on Thorndale. The Lions will make their way home to face off against Normangee.

