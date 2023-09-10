People gather from all over Texas to celebrate Czech traditions in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A tradition that celebrates Caldwell’s rich Czech heritage returned this weekend.

That tradition is the annual Kolache Festival that is celebrated in downtown Caldwell. People of all ages come out to enjoy the fair food, dancing, music, and of course kolaches. There were several vendor booths that sold homemade items and crafts for families to enjoy.

The festival also crowned a new Kolache Queen, Macy Narro. Macy is a Caldwell native and a student at Texas A&M University. She has been involved in the festival her entire life.

The Kolache Festival Queen is a student from Texas A&M University (KBTX)

Macy talked about the excitement and attraction of the Kolache Festival.

“It is just super fun to see people from all walks of life come from College Station, Caldwell, all around the state of Texas to come to the Kolache Festival,” Narro said. “It just warms my heart to see my hometown like this.”

The Mayor of Caldwell, Janice Easter, said the city’s Czech traditions and culture are an important part of its identity.

“Caldwell is rich in Czech tradition, carried on by some of our Czech organizations here. It is not just today, but every day we’re a Czech,” she says.

Easter said that she appreciates everything the city departments do to prepare for the festival. On Monday, once the Festival concludes, they’ll begin planning for next year’s Kolache Festival.

