Pride 100 BCS to host informational meeting on Thursday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An informational meeting is set for Thursday night for anyone interested in joining and helping Pride 100 BCS: a new group that has a goal of financially boosting local nonprofit groups and organizations that support the local LGBTQIA+ community.

Pride 100 is searching for at least 100 people to commit to donating $100, and then gift the $10,000 total to a local group that supports local members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The first donation event is planned for November 13, 2023.

The informational meeting this week is Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Vino Boheme in Downtown Bryan. RSVPs can be made online at www.Pride100.org.

Here’s how it works:

During the first meeting in November, three organizations selected from a pool of nominations by donors will be invited to present their cause to the Pride 100 members.

After the presentations, the members vote, and everyone donates $100 to the selected nonprofit.

Following November’s meeting, Pride 100 will do this three times per year.

“We wanted to create an opportunity where our community could come together and directly support organizations that are making a difference for LGBTQIA+ individuals,” said Pride 100 President Adrian Capetillo. “It’s not just about the money; it’s about the collective effort and sense of belonging that comes from knowing we’re all in this together.”

Nonprofits that are not selected for funding during a meeting can be resubmitted for consideration in subsequent meetings, providing them with multiple opportunities to receive support.

“Pride 100 is not just a one-time initiative. It’s an ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in our community year after year,” said Capetillo. “We look forward to seeing our efforts grow and supporting more local organizations in the future.”

Membership in Pride 100 is annual, requiring members to re-register each year.

To become a Pride 100 member or learn more about the nomination process click here.

