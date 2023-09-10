Quick response by firefighters, forest service saves several Brazos County structures

Woodville Fire in Brazos County
Woodville Fire in Brazos County(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Woodville Fire in North Bryan, on Woodville Road and Rabbit Lane, burned 20 acres Sunday morning and is currently 20% contained.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including the Bryan Fire Department, Brazos County VFD, College Station Fire Department, and the Texas A&M Forest Service, responded to the area shortly after 10:30 a.m.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer Erin O’Conner, the forward progression of the fire has been stopped. O’Connor credits local departments for saving multiple structures.

“There were structures threatened but saved due to local fire departments’ efforts,” said O’Conner.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Bryan Texas Utilities also responded to the scene to support first responders.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An official motions while standing by a down marker during the first half of an NCAA college...
How to Watch the UTSA vs. Texas State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Heroes, villains and ghouls took over the Brazos County Expo Center on Saturday to experience...
First College Station Comic Con kicks off
The 38th Annual Kolache Festival is happening Saturday in Caldwell, but attendees don’t have to...
Experience food, culture at 38th Annual Kolache Festival
Brazos River - September
Checking in on the Brazos River
A formal letter co-signed by 13 presidential centers is calling for unity and affirms that...
Presidential letter calls for unity amid polarization

Latest News

Dance to include live music by Brian Collins and Lauretta Turner
St. Joseph Catholic School hosts inaugural Barn Dance
Texas A&M is kicking off a month of activities to support student's mental health
Aggies gather for Suicide Awareness Month kickoff
The next information meeting is slated for Thursday, September 14th at 6 pm at Vino Boheme in...
Pride 100 BCS to host informational meeting on Thursday night
All Aggie Veteran Tailgate and watch party
All-Aggie Veteran Tailgate and Watch Party