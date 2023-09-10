Quick response by firefighters, forest service saves several Brazos County structures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Woodville Fire in North Bryan, on Woodville Road and Rabbit Lane, burned 20 acres Sunday morning and is currently 20% contained.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including the Bryan Fire Department, Brazos County VFD, College Station Fire Department, and the Texas A&M Forest Service, responded to the area shortly after 10:30 a.m.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer Erin O’Conner, the forward progression of the fire has been stopped. O’Connor credits local departments for saving multiple structures.

“There were structures threatened but saved due to local fire departments’ efforts,” said O’Conner.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Bryan Texas Utilities also responded to the scene to support first responders.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.