St. Joseph Catholic School hosts inaugural Barn Dance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab a cowboy hat and pull on your boots for St. Joseph Catholic School’s inaugural Barn Dance.

The evening will consist of dancing to live music by Brian Collins and Lauretta Turner, food, fellowship and fun.

There will also be door prizes for a chance to win gift cards, spirit items, and tickets to the school’s spring gala.

St. Joseph Catholic School’s Barn Dance is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Anthony Pavilion.

The event is for adults only and open to the entire community. Babysitting will be available by registration on the school website.

This event benefits the faith formation projects for the students at St. Joseph Catholic School.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online or at the door.

