Women’s Golf to Compete in The Annika Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete in the prestigious Annika Intercollegiate at the Royal Golf Club Sept. 11-13.

The Aggies head into their second tournament of the season coming off a third-place finish at the Carmel Cup, the 14th top-three performance for the program under head coach Gerrod Chadwell.

Chadwell’s lineup will consist of five golfers, headed by preseason All-Americans Jennie Park and Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio.

Additionally, joining the lineup are Zoe Slaughter and Adela Cernousek, both of whom competed in the Carmel Cup to open the year. Cernousek shared fourth place in the tournament, which was the third top-five placing of her career, and Slaughter tied for sixth place to help the Maroon & White take third.

Joining the lineup for the first time in her collegiate career is redshirt freshman Mia Nixon, who was the No. 1 recruit in the state of Texas in 2022.

Tournament Info:

The three-day tournament will feature 54 holes of stroke play and begins Monday morning. Live stats can be found at spikemark.com.

About the ANNIKA Intercollegiate:

The ANNIKA Intercollegiate, founded in 2014 by the ANNIKA foundation, features 12 of the top Division I programs in the nation. At this year’s installment, the field consists of six of the top-10 teams in the country, including last year’s National Champion Wake Forest, who knocked out the Aggies in the semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Championships.

The Field (WGCA Ranking)

Wake Forest (2)

Texas A&M (3)

Mississippi State (6)

South Carolina (7)

Texas (8)

Florida State (10)

Oregon (11)

Baylor (12)

San Jose State (13)

Virginia (23)

Duke

Minnesota

