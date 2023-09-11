Aggies using loss to Miami as motivation

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is looking to bounce back after a 48-33 loss to Miami on Saturday.

The Aggies got off to a great start, jumping out to a 10-0 lead, but Miami’s offense was able to respond and didn’t let up, putting up 451 yards.

The Aggies feel like they have the pieces to still have a special season. The Maroon and White described the loss as devastating. The leaders on this team are motivated and want to use that feeling of pain to fuel them moving forward.

”I’m pretty sure that a lot of guys are taking it as personally as I am if not everybody,” wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “I’m going to make sure that we don’t let that happen again. The way my mentality is on winning, I’m a winner, I want to win, and I’m going to make sure everybody around me has the same mentality,” Smith added.

“One way to describe us, I would say hurt,” explained defensive lineman Mckinnley Jackson. “Honestly just because of how competitive we are, the competitive nature of the team, and the brotherhood that we play with. It’s a devastating feeling, but we know we’ve got a long season. Why not win them all,” Jackson added.

Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field this Saturday for a 3:00 p.m. kickoff against Louisiana Monroe on the SEC Network.

