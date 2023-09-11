BCS Sister Cities looking for new members

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Sister Cities International Association is looking for more people to get involved.

Currently, BCS has three sister cities, Greifswald, Germany, Salamanca, Mexico and Bastogne, Belgium and a Friendship City, Torun, Poland.

A Sister Cities Exchange program is a yearlong commitment for participants and their families. Approximately one to two weeks are spent in the exchange city and later our guests spend approximately one to two weeks in the Bryan-College Station area and parts of Texas.

You can learn more about BCS Sister Cities and become a member by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos River - September
Checking in on the Brazos River
Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday,...
Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting
2023 has now TIED the most 100° days of record in a calendar year
2023 officially ties one of the last, significant heat records of the year
Mobile Home Fire in Snook. Photo Courtesy: Snook Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire engulfs home in Burleson County Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported
Woodville Fire in Brazos County
Quick response by firefighters, Forest Service saves several Brazos County structures

Latest News

Bryan Firefighters spent Monday morning at the Lake Walk Pavilion, participating in the annual...
Bryan firefighters host annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Community members paid their respects in Bryan and College Station to the victims who died...
Remembering 9/11 with Bryan, College Station first responders
Monday Night Weather Update - September 11
An on-campus food pantry at Cypress Grove Intermediate discreetly allows students to take home...
Be Remarkable: Lauren Cummings is helping with food insecurity facing College Station students