BCS Sister Cities looking for new members

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Sister Cities International Association is looking for more people to get involved.

Currently, BCS has three sister cities, Greifswald, Germany, Salamanca, Mexico and Bastogne, Belgium and a Friendship City, Torun, Poland.

A Sister Cities Exchange program is a yearlong commitment for participants and their families. Approximately one to two weeks are spent in the exchange city and later our guests spend approximately one to two weeks in the Bryan-College Station area and parts of Texas.

You can learn more about BCS Sister Cities and become a member by clicking here.

