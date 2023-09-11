Bryan City Council to hold public hearing for tax rate, discuss sewer line project

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council is expected to hold a final public hearing on Tuesday that would result in maintaining last year’s tax rate. The Council voted unanimously last Tuesday to approve its budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

There’s also a discussion in Tuesday’s meeting regarding a College Station sewer line project possibly running through or adjacent to Beverly Estates and Garden Acres. In the past, residents have spoke out about the sewer line project.

This budget, totaling $503,747,895, covers various departmental operations and improvements while also addressing debt obligations as per existing contracts and laws.

The Bryan City Council last week voted to set the property tax rate at $0.624 per $100.00 of assessed valuation. City staff says this decision will lead to a 19.11% increase in total tax revenue from properties on the tax roll compared to the previous tax year. This increase represents the percentage by which the proposed tax rate exceeds the lower of the No-New-Revenue Rate or Voter-Approval Rate, as calculated under Tax Code, Chapter 26.

Despite keeping the same rate, City Staff says this could lead to property tax increases for some due to rising home valuations set by the county appraisal district.

The city expects to generate over nine million dollars more in property tax revenue compared to the previous year.

The public hearing is Tuesday, September 12 at 5:30 PM at the Bryan Municipal Building. It is during the Bryan City Council’s Second Regular Meeting.

You can read the full budget released by the City of Bryan here.

