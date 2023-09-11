Bryan firefighters host annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

BRYAN FD MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB
BRYAN FD MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Firefighters spent Monday morning at the Lake Walk Pavilion, participating in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

This is where the group walks the equivalent of 110 stories to remember and honor the firefighters who were at the World Trade Center in New York City.

Firefighters want everyone to remember, how important it is to honor the sacrifices the men and women made 22 years ago.

“The importance goes back to the phrase of never forgetting,” said Assistant Chief of Training, Dan Williams.

This event was open to the public and had a few supporters out to just watch and even join in on the climb.

“We have some guys out here today that weren’t even born when 9/11 happened, so this is a good chance for them to have something a little ingrained in their memory,” added Williams.

