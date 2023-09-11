Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio Named to ANNIKA Award Watch List

Aggie Golf's Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Texas A&M golfer Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio was named to the 2023-24 ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List, the organization announced Monday.

Fernández García-Poggio began her collegiate career at the Carmel Cup at the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links. In the first round of her college career, the freshman shot 2-under 70 and then went on to come in 11th among the elite field. The Spaniard is ranked as the No. 2 amateur in the world by the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was also named a Golf Channel preseason First-Team All-American.

The Maroon & White was voted as the No. 3 team in the country by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association to open the 2023-24 campaign. The Aggies are entering the third year under head coach Gerrod Chadwell, who last season won a school-record five tournament titles and has brought the team to the Final Four of the NCAA Championships in back-to-back years.

Texas A&M and Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio are scheduled to compete at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Monday-Wednesday. The field consists of 12 of the best programs in the country and marks the second outing of the season for the Aggies.

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division I collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

