Cos-Okpalla Named as SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Texas A&M volleyball's Ifenna Cos-Okpalla
Texas A&M volleyball's Ifenna Cos-Okpalla(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Ifenna Cos-Okpalla was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. This is the first career weekly honor for Cos-Okpalla, after her performance at the Texas A&M Invitational.

In A&M’s return to Reed Arena, Cos-Okpalla had a dominant showing for the Aggies. In the opening match of the week versus Utah State, the sophomore middle blocker broke her own program record and tied the SEC record for total blocks in a three-set match, logging 14.

She recorded another 14 total blocks across the remaining two matches, with nine against UNI and five against TCU. Cos-Okpalla finished the invitational with 28 total blocks, averaging out to 2.80 blocks per set. She leads the nation in blocks per set with 2.00, 0.26 more than her closest competitor.

Cos-Okpalla and the Aggies return to competition this week on both Wednesday and Friday versus Houston and Liberty, respectively.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos River - September
Checking in on the Brazos River
Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday,...
Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting
Mobile Home Fire in Snook. Photo Courtesy: Snook Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire engulfs home in Burleson County Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported
2023 has now TIED the most 100° days of record in a calendar year
2023 officially ties one of the last, significant heat records of the year
Woodville Fire in Brazos County
Quick response by firefighters, Forest Service saves several Brazos County structures

Latest News

Aggies Named USTA Best of Texas
2023 Friday Football Fever
Three Brazos Valley teams make DCTF Week 4 rankings
Texas A&M vs Auburn
Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game
Aggie Golf's Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio Named to ANNIKA Award Watch List