Ex-Bengals player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport

Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of...
Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of an “unruly passenger” at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. (WXIX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an “unruly passenger” at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.

Jones was booked on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening, Captain Kevin Klute of the Boone County Jail said.

Airport spokesperson Mindy Kerschner said that police were called at 6 a.m. Monday to help crew members with an unruly passenger on a flight scheduled for departure. Kerschner confirmed that Jones was the passenger “arrested prior to takeoff and taken to Boone County Detention Center.”

Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Monday morning at CVG...
Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Monday morning at CVG International Airport.(Boone County Jail)

Details about Jones’ arrest weren’t immediately released. Jones told WKRC-TV after he was released that he asked to be moved to another seat because the phone charger for the two seats he had purchased wasn’t working and was told that they would have to turn the plane around. He vehemently denied being intoxicated and also rejected the terroristic threat allegation.

“I’m hurt, this is embarrassing,” Jones told WLWT-TV while leaving the jail.

After playing college football at West Virginia, Jones was a first-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2005 to begin a 12-year tenure in the NFL marred almost from the beginning by off-field incidents and suspensions.

He played two seasons for the Titans but was then suspended by the NFL for the 2007 season for conduct that included at least 10 incidents where he was interviewed by police. He returned to the league in 2008 with the Dallas Cowboys.

He signed with Cincinnati for the 2010 season and would spend the bulk of his career with the Bengals, earning selection to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and ‘15. He ended his career in Denver, playing seven games with the Broncos in 2018 before he was released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos River - September
Checking in on the Brazos River
Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday,...
Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting
Mobile Home Fire in Snook. Photo Courtesy: Snook Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire engulfs home in Burleson County Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported
2023 has now TIED the most 100° days of record in a calendar year
2023 officially ties one of the last, significant heat records of the year
Family displaced in Bryan following Sunday afternoon fire, no injuries reported
Homeowner displaced in Bryan following Sunday afternoon fire, no injuries reported

Latest News

FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US
FILE - DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Some insurance companies don’t have in-network ambulance providers, which means big bills for...
Costly Care: Patients and their families face unexpected and often hefty bills after using ground ambulances during an emergency
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall