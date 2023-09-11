How to plan and prepare for your next vacation

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too soon to start planning your next vacation, especially if you’re headed to another country.

Travel Advisor, Brooke Harrington, says the wait for a passport is between 11 and 13 weeks for non-expedited, and 5 to 7 weeks for expedited.

“If you want to travel this holiday season, start that process now,” Harrington said.

She says it is never too early to start planning.

“Right now, I’m booking clients all the way through the end of 2024. For destination weddings, I have clients booking trips in 2025. You will absolutely get better deals if you plan in advance,” she said.

When it comes to picking a destination, Harrington says it’s helpful to talk with a travel advisor instead of going down an internet rabbit hole.

“Start with your airline. Then, figure out pricing. Going to Mexico is definitely more economical than going to the Caribbean. When you’re looking for a destination, decide what you want out of your trip,” Harrington said.

She also advises creating and sticking to a budget for your vacation.

“This is a component I speak about right off the bat. Your goal is to be relaxed with no stress. You don’t want to go over your budget, and that really does need to be a goal that you’re thinking about,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos River - September
Checking in on the Brazos River
Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday,...
Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting
Mobile Home Fire in Snook. Photo Courtesy: Snook Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire engulfs home in Burleson County Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported
2023 has now TIED the most 100° days of record in a calendar year
2023 officially ties one of the last, significant heat records of the year
Woodville Fire in Brazos County
Quick response by firefighters, Forest Service saves several Brazos County structures

Latest News

Toss a little chipotle, onion, jalapeno, white cheddar and hominy together and it's perfect...
The perfect harmony for your taste buds with this C&J Barbeque side of the month
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
C&J's Side of the Month
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - one hour of the three
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - fall travel ideas