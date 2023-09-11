How to plan and prepare for your next vacation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too soon to start planning your next vacation, especially if you’re headed to another country.

Travel Advisor, Brooke Harrington, says the wait for a passport is between 11 and 13 weeks for non-expedited, and 5 to 7 weeks for expedited.

“If you want to travel this holiday season, start that process now,” Harrington said.

She says it is never too early to start planning.

“Right now, I’m booking clients all the way through the end of 2024. For destination weddings, I have clients booking trips in 2025. You will absolutely get better deals if you plan in advance,” she said.

When it comes to picking a destination, Harrington says it’s helpful to talk with a travel advisor instead of going down an internet rabbit hole.

“Start with your airline. Then, figure out pricing. Going to Mexico is definitely more economical than going to the Caribbean. When you’re looking for a destination, decide what you want out of your trip,” Harrington said.

She also advises creating and sticking to a budget for your vacation.

“This is a component I speak about right off the bat. Your goal is to be relaxed with no stress. You don’t want to go over your budget, and that really does need to be a goal that you’re thinking about,” she said.

