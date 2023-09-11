Hurricane Margot continues to strengthen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Margot has officially become a Category 1 Hurricane in the western Atlantic.

Maximum Wind Speed Central Pressure Movement Location 75 mph 988 mb N at 12 mph 1265 MI NW of the Cabo Verde Islands

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) notes that both satellite and microwave imagery reveal Margot’s eye has become increasingly more well-defined, while its sustained wind speeds have only continued to increase. These factors, coupled with the storm’s improved organization, have prompted the NHC to upgrade Margot from a tropical storm to a Category 1 Hurricane.

Margot is tracking northward at about 10 mph, and is expected to continue this track for the next several days. A gradual decrease in vertical shear is forecast to promote further strengthening of the storm over the next two days, before it encounters a mid-level ridge, which will cause Margot to weaken, and slow significantly. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the forecast beyond the next 72 hours.

#Margot is now a #hurricane - the 5th of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season and the 4th hurricane formation since August 26. Only 5 other years on record (since 1851) have had 4 Atlantic hurricane formations between Aug. 26 - Sep. 11: 1869, 1880, 1950, 1967, 2012. pic.twitter.com/etXFFG0g7S — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 11, 2023

Margot is now the fifth hurricane of the Atlantic season, and sits alongside the fourth, Hurricane Lee. Hurricane Lee’s central pressure remains around 948mb, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120 mph. Lee currently has a double eyewall, and is forecast to fluctuate in intensity over the next few days as a result. The hurricane is being steered by a mid-level high, and is expected to track to the west-northwest, passing just to the west of Bermuda late Thursday evening. In terms of impacts to the U.S., Lee is likely to remain offshore, but could affect the Mid-Atlantic and New England States later this week.

Hurricane Lee Forecast Track (kbtx)

