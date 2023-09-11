Hurricane Margot continues to strengthen
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Margot has officially become a Category 1 Hurricane in the western Atlantic.
|Maximum Wind Speed
|Central Pressure
|Movement
|Location
|75 mph
|988 mb
|N at 12 mph
|1265 MI NW of the Cabo Verde Islands
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) notes that both satellite and microwave imagery reveal Margot’s eye has become increasingly more well-defined, while its sustained wind speeds have only continued to increase. These factors, coupled with the storm’s improved organization, have prompted the NHC to upgrade Margot from a tropical storm to a Category 1 Hurricane.
Margot is tracking northward at about 10 mph, and is expected to continue this track for the next several days. A gradual decrease in vertical shear is forecast to promote further strengthening of the storm over the next two days, before it encounters a mid-level ridge, which will cause Margot to weaken, and slow significantly. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the forecast beyond the next 72 hours.
Margot is now the fifth hurricane of the Atlantic season, and sits alongside the fourth, Hurricane Lee. Hurricane Lee’s central pressure remains around 948mb, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120 mph. Lee currently has a double eyewall, and is forecast to fluctuate in intensity over the next few days as a result. The hurricane is being steered by a mid-level high, and is expected to track to the west-northwest, passing just to the west of Bermuda late Thursday evening. In terms of impacts to the U.S., Lee is likely to remain offshore, but could affect the Mid-Atlantic and New England States later this week.
