Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game

Texas A&M vs Auburn
Texas A&M vs Auburn(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 11, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 23 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.  

A&M has the slight edge in the all-time series with the Tigers, 7-6, and has claimed two of the last three matchups.  

The Maroon & White return to Aggieland this weekend to host ULM at 3 p.m. on SEC Network, while Auburn takes on Samford at home at 6 p.m. Saturday.

