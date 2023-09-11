Memorial stair climb at Kyle Field honors memory of fallen first responders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of people scaled the steps at Kyle Field Monday in honor of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

It began at 8:46 Monday morning, the same time the North Tower was struck 22 years ago. Participants journeyed to the top of Kyle Field 14 times.

“There were 343 fire departments in New York, firefighters who lost their lives; countless members of the police officers, EMS workers, and so we’re here to make sure those lives are never forgotten,” Ernest Upchurch, the Bryan Fire Department chaplain, said.

Participants of all ages and professions were united in remembrance of the lives that were lost. Each wore lanyards with photos of the fallen to honor their memory.

Thomas Baril III was the first person to complete the climb. To him, it wasn’t a race, it was a trek of reflection and respect for the person whose photo he wore.

“If I can make a difference as big as he can, and show extra effort just as he did, that was the whole reason I did this,” Baril said.

The Bryan and College Station Fire Departments come together to organize the stair climb each year.

