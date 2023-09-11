Newly renovated Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley reopens

The CMBV will offer free admission Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. as part of The Local at Lake Walk
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being closed for a couple weeks for construction, the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will open its doors Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Executive Director Patricia Lindblom joined News 3 at Noon on Monday to discuss some of the changes, and thank Vaughn Construction for their work.

Lindblom says museum patrons will notice an improved Main Street, which is a miniature version of Bryan/College Station, new paint colors, and more.

The CMBV is celebrating its reopening with The Local at Lake Walk on Tuesday with extended hours and free admission from 4 to 7 p.m.

A Discovery Lab on Nautical Archeology will be held on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, go to the CMBV website.

