Nixon’s Debut Leads Aggies in Round One of ANNIKA Intercollegiate

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team completed the first round of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in fifth on Monday at the Royal Golf Club.

“The course was very gettable today, but we didn’t fully capitalize on it,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We got off to a slow start last week as well and fought our way back in it, so I know we can come out these next two rounds and climb the leaderboard. Mia [Nixon] was very strong today. Her game was sharp and looked great. I was really proud to see how she competed.”

Texas A&M shot 5-under 283 in the first round and stood 10 shots off the lead with South Carolina (-15) pacing the field. Wake Forest (-11), San Jose State (-11) and Oregon (-8) rounded out the top five. Mia Nixon made a splash in her collegiate debut, firing a team-best 3-under 69. The redshirt freshman was tied for ninth, just three strokes back of South Carolina’s Louise Rydqvist for the lead.

Zoe Slaughter was tied for 12th after turning in a 2-under 70 scorecard. The senior tied for the second-most birdies in the first round for the Aggies with four. Jennie Park and Adela Cernousek both shot an even-par 72 and held a share of 30th.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio shot 2-over 74 and was tied for 43rd to round out the lineup after day one.

Up Next

The Aggies will tee off at 9:30 a.m. to begin the second round. Live stats can be found at Golfstat.com.

Team Standings

1 – South Carolina (-15)

T2 – Wake Forest (-11)

T2 – San Jose State (-11)

4 – Oregon (-8)

5 – Texas A&M (-5)

6 – Baylor (-2)

T7 – Virginia (-1)

T7 – Florida State (-1)

9 – Texas (E)

10 – Minnesota (+2)

11 – Duke (+3)

12 – Mississippi State (+4)

PlaceTeam/PlayerRound 1Overall
5Texas A&M283 (-5)283 (-5)
T9Mia Nixon69 (-3)69 (-3)
T12Zoe Slaughter70 (-2)70 (-2)
T30Jennie Park72 (E)72 (E)
T30Adela Cernousek72 (E)72 (E)
T43Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio74 (+2)74 (+2)

