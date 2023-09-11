Nixon’s Debut Leads Aggies in Round One of ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team completed the first round of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in fifth on Monday at the Royal Golf Club.

“The course was very gettable today, but we didn’t fully capitalize on it,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We got off to a slow start last week as well and fought our way back in it, so I know we can come out these next two rounds and climb the leaderboard. Mia [Nixon] was very strong today. Her game was sharp and looked great. I was really proud to see how she competed.”

Texas A&M shot 5-under 283 in the first round and stood 10 shots off the lead with South Carolina (-15) pacing the field. Wake Forest (-11), San Jose State (-11) and Oregon (-8) rounded out the top five. Mia Nixon made a splash in her collegiate debut, firing a team-best 3-under 69. The redshirt freshman was tied for ninth, just three strokes back of South Carolina’s Louise Rydqvist for the lead.

Zoe Slaughter was tied for 12th after turning in a 2-under 70 scorecard. The senior tied for the second-most birdies in the first round for the Aggies with four. Jennie Park and Adela Cernousek both shot an even-par 72 and held a share of 30th.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio shot 2-over 74 and was tied for 43rd to round out the lineup after day one.

The Aggies will tee off at 9:30 a.m. to begin the second round. Live stats can be found at Golfstat.com.

1 – South Carolina (-15)

T2 – Wake Forest (-11)

T2 – San Jose State (-11)

4 – Oregon (-8)

5 – Texas A&M (-5)

6 – Baylor (-2)

T7 – Virginia (-1)

T7 – Florida State (-1)

9 – Texas (E)

10 – Minnesota (+2)

11 – Duke (+3)

12 – Mississippi State (+4)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Overall 5 Texas A&M 283 (-5) 283 (-5) T9 Mia Nixon 69 (-3) 69 (-3) T12 Zoe Slaughter 70 (-2) 70 (-2) T30 Jennie Park 72 (E) 72 (E) T30 Adela Cernousek 72 (E) 72 (E) T43 Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio 74 (+2) 74 (+2)

