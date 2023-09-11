The perfect harmony for your taste buds with this C&J Barbeque side of the month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Add a little spice to your life with this C&J Barbeque side of the month.

You can get your hands on this Red Chili Hominy throughout the month of September.

Owner, Justin Manning, says like all things delicious, you need to start with butter.

“We’re going to cook that down and once that’s cooked down and melted, we’re going to add some veggies and build a base before we add in our hominy and simmer everything together,” he said.

Next, it’s time for the base veggies.

“We need to dump some onions and some jalapeno,” Manning said. “Then, let’s put in our cumin.”

Then, it’s time for some pepper and red chili.

“We’re going to do a couple of tablespoons of our Chipotle puree. Then, we can stir that around,” Manning said.

Once the ingredients are simmering, it’s time to add the chicken stock.

“Then we’re going to drop in the hominy. Once everything is cooked, it’s time to top it with cheese,” he said.

Finally, you bake everything until it is “nice and bubbly.”

Check out any of the C&J Barbeque locations until the end of the month to try the Red Chili Hominy for yourself.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.