Powerball jackpot worth $522 million up for grabs in Monday drawing

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s the third-largest Powerball jackpot of the year.

The drawing will be held Monday night for a jackpot worth an estimated $522 million, with a cash value of $252.4 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos River - September
Checking in on the Brazos River
Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday,...
Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting
Mobile Home Fire in Snook. Photo Courtesy: Snook Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire engulfs home in Burleson County Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported
2023 has now TIED the most 100° days of record in a calendar year
2023 officially ties one of the last, significant heat records of the year
Family displaced in Bryan following Sunday afternoon fire, no injuries reported
Homeowner displaced in Bryan following Sunday afternoon fire, no injuries reported

Latest News

The moment of silence at 9:37 a.m. marks the time hijacked Flight 77 struck the Pentagon 22...
Moment of silence held during 9/11 ceremony
Jaiden McGrew (left) and Jecory McGrew (right)
Suspects wanted by Hearne Police arrested in Williamson Co after Crime Stoppers tip
Ric Flair's Wooooo! Energy is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.
Wrestling legend Ric Flair launches new energy drink
A dash camera recorded the moment an office chair base flew into a Utah family's windshield....
Chair flies into car's windshield