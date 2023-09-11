POW/MIA Observation to be help Sept. 15

By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, Sept. 15, the Museum of the American G.I. will host a POW/MIA Observation.

The Department of Defense estimates more than 80,000 American service personnel are missing from previous conflicts and 38,000 are estimated to be recoverable.

The event takes place from 11-11:30 a.m. at the museum. Veterans will receive free admission.

