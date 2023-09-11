Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign in ‘magical wedding’

Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at...
Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts tied the knot with longtime partner Amber Laign on Friday in Connecticut.

Roberts revealed the news in an Instagram post Sunday along with photos of the couple in their wedding dresses.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” Roberts wrote in the Instagram post. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

Roberts and Laign have been together since 2005 and announced their engagement in 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos River - September
Checking in on the Brazos River
Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday,...
Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting
Mobile Home Fire in Snook. Photo Courtesy: Snook Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire engulfs home in Burleson County Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported
2023 has now TIED the most 100° days of record in a calendar year
2023 officially ties one of the last, significant heat records of the year
Family displaced in Bryan following Sunday afternoon fire, no injuries reported
Homeowner displaced in Bryan following Sunday afternoon fire, no injuries reported

Latest News

FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London.The U.S....
Google’s search engine dominance is at the center of the biggest US antitrust trial in decades
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
Adam "Pacman" Jones booking video
Adam "Pacman" Jones booking video