Suspects wanted by Hearne Police arrested in Williamson Co after Crime Stoppers tip

Jaiden McGrew (left) and Jecory McGrew (right)
Jaiden McGrew (left) and Jecory McGrew (right)(KWTX, Hearne PD)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - Jaiden and Jecory McGrew were arrested on Saturday after a Crime Stoppers tip, provided to Hearne Police, was shared with Round Rock police.

Jaiden, 17, was suspected of stealing a car and then shooting the vehicle’s owner in Hearne nearly a month ago.

Police officers responded to an apartment complex at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, following a report of gunfire. According to an official statement, law enforcement discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds who taken to the hospital and discharged. The victim informed police that his vehicle had been stolen earlier that night by McGrew. He confronted the suspect, who fired at him at least 10 times with an ‘AR-style rifle,’ resulting in multiple injuries to the victim.

Jecory was wanted for an incident regarding the theft of a firearm.

In a statement, Hearne Police reported that within one hour of sharing the Crime Stoppers tip, Round Rock Police initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by Jaiden and Jecory. The driver, Jecory, attempted to elude police in the vehicle but was quickly apprehended. Police say Jaiden fled from the vehicle on foot and was later arrested on the same day.

Hearne Police say both individuals are currently being held in the Williamson County Jail on multiple charges, while pending charges from Round Rock PD are yet to be determined.

