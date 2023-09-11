Three Brazos Valley teams make DCTF Week 4 rankings

2023 Friday Football Fever
2023 Friday Football Fever(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 4 of the season, and three teams from the Brazos Valley made it.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains the No. 1 ranked team. The Lions beat Diboll 28-13 to extend the longest active winning streak in the state to 35 games. The Lions host Jasper this week.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville moves up a spot to No. 3 after the Tigers beat Teague 7-6 on Friday. They hit the road to take on the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A Division II, Mart this week.

Bremond came back into the rankings at No. 10 in Class 2A Division II. The Tigers are coming off a 61-28 win over Grapeland.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (2-0) Idle 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) W: Spring Westfield, 45-9 2

3 DeSoto (2-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 54-14 3

4 Austin Westlake (3-0) W: Austin Akins, 64-0 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (3-0) W: Waco Midway, 48-17 5

6 Southlake Carroll (3-0) W: Cedar Hill, 31-6 6

7 Humble Atascocita (3-0) W: East St. Louis (IL), 43-13 7

8 Lake Travis (3-0) W: Buda Johnson, 52-24 8

9 Katy (2-1) W: Katy Tompkins, 41-7 10

10 Denton Guyer (2-1) W: Lancaster, 28-20 11

11 North Crowley (3-0) W: Lucas Lovejoy, 43-20 12

12 Humble Summer Creek (3-0) W: Klein Collins, 34-0 14

13 Cibolo Steele (2-1) W: Hutto, 57-27 15

14 McKinney (3-0) W: Lewisville Flower Mound, 30-13 16

15 Northwest Nelson (3-0) W: Denton Braswell, 31-10 17

16 Pflugerville Weiss (3-0) W: Converse Judson, 21-10 18

17 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 41-24 19

18 Fort Bend Hightower (3-0) W: Fort Bend Travis, 40-10 20

19 Houston Lamar (3-0) W: League City Clear Falls, 28-6 21

20 Midland Legacy (3-0) W: Abilene, 48-17 25

21 Dickinson (2-1) W: Pasadena Dobie, 49-7 NR

22 Willis (3-0) W: New Caney, 54-21 NR

23 SA Reagan (3-0) W: SA Northside Clark, 38-14 NR

24 Tomball Memorial (3-0) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 36-3 NR

25 Sheldon King (3-0) W: Pearland, 40-29 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Prosper, No. 13 Klein Collins, No. 22 Bridgeland, No. 23 Spring Westfield, No. 24 Dallas Highland Park

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Aledo (3-0) W: Justin Northwest, 38-13 1

2 Longview (2-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 28-7 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (3-0) W: Dallas White, 27-7 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) Idle 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (3-0) W: Magnolia, 46-21 5

6 Denton Ryan (2-0) W: Azle, 49-7 7

7 Comal Smithson Valley (2-1) W: SA East Central, 57-7 8

8 Red Oak (3-0) W: Lake Belton, 38-34 NR

9 PSJA North (3-0) W: Laredo United South, 35-0 10

10 Frisco Lone Star (2-1) W: Frisco Reedy, 35-32 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Frisco Reedy, No. 9 Abilene

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Melissa (3-0) W: Royse City, 39-7 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) W: Alief Taylor, 34-6 3

3 Frisco Emerson (3-0) W: Frisco Panther Creek, 48-31 4

4 Montgomery Lake Creek (3-0) W: Waller, 63-24 6

5 Midlothian Heritage (3-0) W: Waco La Vega, 29-21 7

6 Texarkana Texas (3-0) W: Benton (LA), 62-14 8

7 Port Neches-Groves (2-1) W: West Orange-Stark, 26-20 9

8 Liberty Hill (2-1) W: Georgetown, 45-42 10

9 WF Rider (3-0) W: Lubbock Coronado, 38-0 NR

10 Gregory-Portland (3-0) W: Victoria East, 49-27 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Dallas South Oak Cliff, No. 5 Lucas Lovejoy

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (3-0) W: Greenville, 56-14 1

2 Anna (2-0) Idle 2

3 China Spring (2-1) W: Mexia, 69-27 3

4 Boerne (2-1) W: SA Antonian, 42-35 4

5 Celina (3-0) W: Prosper Walnut Grove, 38-35 5

6 Stephenville (2-1) W: Decatur, 56-55 6

7 Kilgore (2-1) W: Longview Pine Tree, 18-0 7

8 Brownwood (3-0) W: Burnet, 24-10 8

9 Lubbock Estacado (3-0) W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 48-14 9

10 Somerset (3-0) W: Floresville, 42-21 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Carthage (3-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 34-30 1

2 Silsbee (3-0) W: Nederland, 49-0 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-0) W: Midland Christian, 45-26 3

4 Cuero (3-0) W: Yoakum, 41-34 4

5 Wimberley (3-0) W: Brock, 35-27 5

6 Bellville (3-0) W: Navasota, 31-3 6

7 Waco Connally (3-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 59-38 7

8 Hamshire-Fannett (3-0) W: Coldspring-Oakhurst, 30-8 9

9 Graham (3-0) W: Glen Rose, 45-21 10

10 Gilmer (1-2) W: Paris, 43-40 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Jasper

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Franklin (3-0) W: Diboll, 28-13 1

2 Columbus (3-0) W: Rice Consolidated, 56-7 4

3 Brock (1-2) L: Wimberley, 35-27 2

4 Malakoff (3-0) W: Salado, 42-0 5

5 Hitchcock (3-0) W: La Marque, 55-0 6

6 Winnsboro (3-0) W: Hooks, 21-13 7

7 Paradise (3-0) W: Godley, 36-8 8

8 Tuscola Jim Ned (3-0) W: Wall, 17-14 9

9 Edna (2-1) L: Refugio, 42-41 (2OT) 3

10 Yoakum (2-1) L: Cuero, 41-34 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Canadian (3-0) W: Elk City (OK), 45-19 1

2 Gunter (3-0) W: Trinity Christian-Addison, 38-0 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (3-0) W: Palacios, 56-0 3

4 Wall (2-1) L: Tuscola Jim Ned, 17-14 4

5 Hooks (2-1) L: Winnsboro, 21-13 5

6 Newton (1-0) Idle 7

7 Comanche (3-0) W: Early, 57-0 9

8 Daingerfield (2-1) L: Timpson, 33-26 8

9 Troup (3-0) W: Buffalo, 41-0 10

10 Poth (2-1) W: Shiner, 31-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Harmony

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Timpson (3-0) W: Daingerfield, 33-26 1

2 Refugio (2-1) W: Edna, 42-41 (2OT) 2

3 Centerville (3-0) W: Teague, 7-6 4

4 Hawley (2-1) W: Eastland, 33-20 5

5 Tolar (2-1) L: Dallas Christian, 37-6 3

6 Cooper (2-1) W: Lone Oak, 47-27 6

7 Stratford (3-0) W: Gruver, 57-26 7

8 Beckville (2-1) W: Harmony, 35-18 8

9 Crawford (2-1) W: Rio Vista, 56-21 9

10 Sonora (3-0) W: Eldorado, 39-13 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Albany (3-0) W: Seymour, 41-14 1

2 Mart (3-0) W: Italy, 49-7 2

3 New Home (3-0) W: Hale Center, 64-6 3

4 Collinsville (3-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 27-0 4

5 Wellington (2-1) W: Amarillo River Road, 42-0 5

6 Chilton (3-0) W: Normangee, 62-0 6

7 Sunray (2-1) W: Dimmitt, 80-0 10

8 Lovelady (3-0) W: Iola, 55-12 NR

9 Wink (2-1) L: Alpine, 19-18 7

10 Bremond (2-1) W: Grapeland, 61-28 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Granger, No. 9 Falls City

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Gordon (3-0) W: Strawn, 46-0 1

2 Abbott (3-0) W: Keene, 56-8 2

3 Knox City (3-0) W: May, 64-14 3

4 Westbrook (2-1) W: Rankin, 52-0 4

5 Jonesboro (2-1) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 76-4 7

6 Rankin (2-1) L: Westbrook, 52-0 5

7 Happy (2-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 48-42 8

8 May (2-1) L: Knox City, 64-14 6

9 Whiteface (3-0) W: Turkey Valley, 54-8 10

10 Springlake-Earth (2-1) L: Happy, 48-42 9

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (3-0) W: Abilene Christian, 72-27 1

2 Oglesby (3-0) W: Covington, 56-8 2

3 Jayton (3-0) W: Ira, 84-34 3

4 Cherokee (3-0) W: Evant, 56-0 4

5 Newcastle (3-0) W: Azle Christian, 53-6 5

6 Lamesa Klondike (2-1) W: Loraine, 72-22 6

7 Richland Springs (3-0) W: Lometa, 73-26 8

8 Whitharral (2-1) W: Silverton, 44-39 7

9 Rochelle (2-0) Idle 9

10 Amherst (3-0) W: Booker, 56-21 10

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (2-0) Idle 1

2 Austin Regents (2-0) Idle 2

3 Dallas Christian (2-1) W: Tolar, 37-6 3

4 Lubbock Christian (3-0) W: Bovina, 68-36 4

5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (3-0) W: Houston Second Baptist, 42-0 5

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (3-0) W: Austin Veritas, 52-6 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (1-1) Idle 2

3 Austin Hill Country (3-0) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 67-22 4

4 Conroe Covenant (3-0) W: Missouri City Divine Savior, 60-14 5

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (3-0) W: Waco CenTex, 76-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Abilene Christian

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos River - September
Checking in on the Brazos River
Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday,...
Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting
Mobile Home Fire in Snook. Photo Courtesy: Snook Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire engulfs home in Burleson County Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported
2023 has now TIED the most 100° days of record in a calendar year
2023 officially ties one of the last, significant heat records of the year
Family displaced in Bryan following Sunday afternoon fire, no injuries reported
Homeowner displaced in Bryan following Sunday afternoon fire, no injuries reported

Latest News

Texas A&M vs Auburn
Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game
Aggie Golf's Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio Named to ANNIKA Award Watch List
Aggies Scorch Rice, 4-0
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
Despite the hot start, Aggies crumble at Miami