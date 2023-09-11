Treat of the Day: Blinn College Livestock Judging team claims top spot

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn College livestock judging team has captured titles in its first two competitions of the season.

Blinn won the Top Notch Collegiate Swine Judging Contest held recently in Arkansas and was also the top overall team at its first meet, the National Swine Registry Southwest Regional, held earlier this month.

Blinn will compete next at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo, on Sept. 22.

