Weekend Lineup: County fair season kicks off and other local events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - County fair season makes its return next weekend and several other events are expected to take place throughout the Brazos Valley.

Washington County Fair: Brenham will be one of the first locations in the Brazos Valley to kick off the county fair season. It begins on Friday, September 15th with the Washington County Fair. The fair is celebrating its 155th anniversary season and it’s considered to be the “oldest county fair in Texas.” Admission is free Friday through Tuesday then tickets will cost $15 through September 23.

There will be a parade and car show on Saturday along with a pet show. The carnival will open on Tuesday. Throughout the event, those in attendance will be able to enjoy a rodeo, live music, livestock, arts and crafts, and much more.

Those interested can view the fair’s schedule at this link.

An Evening Under the Stars: On Friday the Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley celebrates 40 years with its 5th “An Evening Under the Stars.” It will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center.

There will be cocktails, cuisine, a raffle, and silent and live auctions. This year’s theme is the 80′s. Donations from the event help SARC fund it’s 24/7 hotline, care packages/accompaniments to the hospital, prevention education, advocacy services, and counseling for survivors.

For ticket information and more click here.

Teddy Bear Clinic: If your child has a teddy bear or a stuffed animal, they’ll be able to have their soft, fluffy friend get a check-up at Whimsy and Wild Emporiums Teddy Bear Clinic. It will be from 9 a.m. until noon. The clinic is a partnership with Physicians Premier.

There will also be teddy bear-themed snacks.

For tickets or more information visit this link.

Rooftop Comedy: Saturday night those looking for a laugh can head to Rail and Rye in downtown Navasota for the Rooftop Comedy Show.

The show begins at 8 p.m. and will go till 9:30 p.m. There will be comics, food and drinks all on the rooftop.

Those interested can pre-buy tickets online at this link.

Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas: On Sunday “Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas” will take to the streets of downtown Bryan for Its parade and festival. The parade begins at noon on 21th Street and will make its way down to 23rd Street. After it ends the festival will start and run till 9 p.m.

“Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas” is a non-profit that awards scholarships to high school students, adults and educators continuing higher education.

For more information click here.

Roast Beef Luncheon: Get a plate of roast beef, potatoes, green beans, a roll, and peach cobbler this Sunday at Deanville Hall. Sons Hermann Life-Deanville will host its Roast Beef Luncheon. It will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds support Hospice Brazos Valley.

Ticket information and more can be found at this link.

