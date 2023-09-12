Aggie volleyball match preview: vs. No. 22 Houston

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team looks to get back to winning ways as it hosts No. 22 Houston at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Reed Arena.

The Aggies are coming off a 2-1 finish at the Texas A&M Invitational where they secured wins over Utah State (3-0) and UNI (3-0), then fell to TCU on the final day (3-1). Prior to A&M’s loss, the program started the year on an undefeated 7-0 run, which tied for the third best in team history.

The Maroon & White’s next test comes against nationally ranked Houston, a 2022 NCAA Tournament round of 16 team. This will be the programs 63rd all-time meeting. A&M holds a four-game advantage over the Cougars (33-29) and has claimed the last 11-straight victories. Houston enters the match with a 5-2 record and are coming off a win against SMU.

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after she broke her own program record and tied the SEC record for total blocks in a three-set match, logging 14 in the Aggies match versus Utah State. She leads the nation in blocks per set with 2.00, 0.26 more than her closest competitor.

Fans can follow tomorrow’s match live on SEC Network+, or keep track of live stats at the event through 12thman.com.

PROMOTIONS

$5 Beer

  • Fans can enjoy $5 Lonestar Light which is available for purchase at the main Reed Arena concession stands.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn points at the match.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter/X by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shemar Turner, 20, becomes the second Texas A&M football player to be arrested this month.
Texas A&M football player arrested for reckless driving
Hurricane Margot Forecast Track
Hurricane Margot continues to strengthen
Jaiden McGrew (left) and Jecory McGrew (right)
Suspects wanted by Hearne Police arrested in Williamson Co after Crime Stoppers tip
Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday,...
Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggies Named USTA Best of Texas
Late surge helps Aggies stay in top five at ANNIKA Intercollegiate
Terry Price former Texas A&M defensive end/coach
Price Receives Posthumous SWC Hall of Fame Honor
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Applause - September 12