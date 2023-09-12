Aggie volleyball match preview: vs. No. 22 Houston

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team looks to get back to winning ways as it hosts No. 22 Houston at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Reed Arena.

The Aggies are coming off a 2-1 finish at the Texas A&M Invitational where they secured wins over Utah State (3-0) and UNI (3-0), then fell to TCU on the final day (3-1). Prior to A&M’s loss, the program started the year on an undefeated 7-0 run, which tied for the third best in team history.

The Maroon & White’s next test comes against nationally ranked Houston, a 2022 NCAA Tournament round of 16 team. This will be the programs 63rd all-time meeting. A&M holds a four-game advantage over the Cougars (33-29) and has claimed the last 11-straight victories. Houston enters the match with a 5-2 record and are coming off a win against SMU.

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after she broke her own program record and tied the SEC record for total blocks in a three-set match, logging 14 in the Aggies match versus Utah State. She leads the nation in blocks per set with 2.00, 0.26 more than her closest competitor.

Fans can follow tomorrow's match live on SEC Network+

