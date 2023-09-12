Aggieland Humane offers $12 adoptions this weekend

All pets eligible for adoption have been spayed or neutered and are ready to go home
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society is offering an adoption deal in honor of Best Friends National Adoption Weekend.

The animal shelter is hosting an adoption event this Friday and Saturday, featuring $12 adoption fees.

All pets eligible for adoption have been spayed or neutered and are ready to go home. The event is happening at Aggieland Humane Society, located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

To view pets available for adoption and to submit an adoption application before the event, visit their website.

