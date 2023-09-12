BCS Christmas Parade canceled because of new medians on Texas Avenue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s BCS Christmas Parade is canceled after 93 years of marching on Texas Avenue through Bryan and College Station.

The parade committee released a press release on Tuesday stating the details of the cancellation.

The main concern the committee had was due to the new medians installed on Texas Avenue. The medians reduce the space in the road for the parade, including the floats and marching units, said the committee.

They ultimately appreciate the support of the BCS community and encourage everyone to attend the Lighted Christmas Parade on December 7, in Downtown Bryan.

The full news release from the BCS Christmas Parade committee is below

