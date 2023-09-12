BCS Christmas Parade canceled because of new medians on Texas Avenue
The BCS Christmas Parade is canceled after the committee recognized a new challenge when the medians were added along the parade route on Texas Avenue.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s BCS Christmas Parade is canceled after 93 years of marching on Texas Avenue through Bryan and College Station.
The parade committee released a press release on Tuesday stating the details of the cancellation.
The main concern the committee had was due to the new medians installed on Texas Avenue. The medians reduce the space in the road for the parade, including the floats and marching units, said the committee.
They ultimately appreciate the support of the BCS community and encourage everyone to attend the Lighted Christmas Parade on December 7, in Downtown Bryan.
The full news release from the BCS Christmas Parade committee is below
BCS Christmas Parade Canceled News Release by KBTX on Scribd
