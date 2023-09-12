Be Remarkable: Lauren Cummings is helping with food insecurity facing College Station students

An on-campus food pantry at Cypress Grove Intermediate discreetly allows students to take home food, toiletries and hygiene products if needed.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At College Station ISD’s Cypress Grove Intermediate School, Lauren Cummings is helping students facing food insecurity at home.

Cummings, a 6th-grade English teacher, says an on-campus school pantry she organized, at the request of her principal, has rapidly grown beyond expectations since it launched three years ago.

“It kind of surprised me a little bit how quickly it’s grown,” Lauren admits.

Thanks to the pantry, students can discreetly access essential food items to bring home. In addition to nourishment, they’re also encouraged to take home hygiene products toiletries, and other basic necessities that are often overlooked.

“That first year, I didn’t think we’d have that many students who would be interested,” said Cummings, but an average of 30 to 35 students routinely utilize the pantry, which is supported through donations made by community members, the CSISD Education Foundation and a family foundation belonging to former Texas A&M football player Mike Evans.

“His foundation has given two $5,000 gifts to the pantry. That’s really cool to know what we’re doing is reaching not only the students but outside our building, and that’s all we can really ask for,” said Cummings.

If you’d like to make a donation to support the food pantry, click here for their Amazon Wish List.

“We encourage those who choose to donate to include their name so we can acknowledge them and share our gratitude with them! We love the surprise anonymous donations, but we really want to be able to thank the people who are sharing their generosity with us,” said Cummings.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here!

