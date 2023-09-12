Brazos Valley teachers take spotlight in Arts Council exhibit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the last week to experience an art exhibit showcasing some of the Brazos Valley’s most talented artists. Blackboards & Brushes features work from Brazos Valley art teachers and displays a variety of mediums like paper, oil paint and even sensory elements.

Navasota teacher Stephanie FitzSimon said the exhibit gives students the opportunity to see their teachers in a new light.

“A lot of times, they forget that we were artists first and then we became teachers, so it’s good to know that whoever’s teaching you is also capable of doing the things that you’re requiring your students to do,” FitzSimon said.

The exhibit also serves a dual purpose. The Arts Council is asking visitors to participate in an art drive that will benefit the teachers part of the exhibit.

The supply list includes:

Hot glue gun sticks

Pencils

Crayola coloring products

Coloring products

Drawing paper

Black and gold Sharpies

Canvases

Paints

Calligraphy dip pens

Clay carving tools

Art teacher Lisa Urban said these items can make a big impact in the classroom.

“I think art is super important to be accessible to students,” Urban said. “I don’t think I’d be standing here today if I didn’t have amazing art teachers and amazing programs growing up. Any opportunity we have to give back to the kids and the art teachers and our community to keep the arts alive and keep the creativity flowing, I think is really important.”

The last day to experience the exhibit and give to the art drive is Friday, Sept. 15.

The Arts Council is located at 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

Meet some of the artists below.

Kelsey Boe

Kelsey Boe is an art teacher and artist who teaches everyone from preschool to adulthood. She enjoys capturing the beauty of everyday things. Her exhibit piece features sensory elements so that young artists can be inspired.

Jami Bevans & Christine Grafe

Jami Bevans has over 30 years of teaching experience. A majority of her career was spent at A&M Consolidated High School and now she’s at Allen Academy. Her exhibit pieces were inspired by her travels.

Christine Grafe has been teaching art for 33 years, mostly in College Station. Her exhibit pieces are layered paper portraits. She enjoys utilizing STEAM elements in her work and teaching them to her students.

Stephanie FitzSimon

Stephanie FitzSimon is a theatre teacher at Navasota High School and a classically-trained scenic painter. Her work is inspired by travel, culture, countries, women and pop culture. FitzSimon has two pieces in the exhibit.

Lisa Urban

Lisa Urban enjoys incorporating a variety of art forms into her work. Her pieces at the exhibit feature knitted landscapes, color and imaginary elements. Urban’s exhibit work was done over the summer and is the culmination of about two weeks of work.

