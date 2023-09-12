Brazos Valley teachers take spotlight in Arts Council exhibit

Blackboards & Brushes is housed at the Arts Council and displays a variety of mediums like...
Blackboards & Brushes is housed at the Arts Council and displays a variety of mediums like paper, oil paint and even sensory elements.(KBTX's Warren Vause)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the last week to experience an art exhibit showcasing some of the Brazos Valley’s most talented artists. Blackboards & Brushes features work from Brazos Valley art teachers and displays a variety of mediums like paper, oil paint and even sensory elements.

Navasota teacher Stephanie FitzSimon said the exhibit gives students the opportunity to see their teachers in a new light.

“A lot of times, they forget that we were artists first and then we became teachers, so it’s good to know that whoever’s teaching you is also capable of doing the things that you’re requiring your students to do,” FitzSimon said.

The exhibit also serves a dual purpose. The Arts Council is asking visitors to participate in an art drive that will benefit the teachers part of the exhibit.

The supply list includes:

  • Hot glue gun sticks
  • Pencils
  • Crayola coloring products
  • Coloring products
  • Drawing paper
  • Black and gold Sharpies
  • Canvases
  • Paints
  • Calligraphy dip pens
  • Clay carving tools

Art teacher Lisa Urban said these items can make a big impact in the classroom.

“I think art is super important to be accessible to students,” Urban said. “I don’t think I’d be standing here today if I didn’t have amazing art teachers and amazing programs growing up. Any opportunity we have to give back to the kids and the art teachers and our community to keep the arts alive and keep the creativity flowing, I think is really important.”

The last day to experience the exhibit and give to the art drive is Friday, Sept. 15.

The Arts Council is located at 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

Meet some of the artists below.

Kelsey Boe

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Kelsey Boe is an art teacher and artist who teaches everyone from preschool to adulthood. She enjoys capturing the beauty of everyday things. Her exhibit piece features sensory elements so that young artists can be inspired.

Jami Bevans & Christine Grafe

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Jami Bevans has over 30 years of teaching experience. A majority of her career was spent at A&M Consolidated High School and now she’s at Allen Academy. Her exhibit pieces were inspired by her travels.

Christine Grafe has been teaching art for 33 years, mostly in College Station. Her exhibit pieces are layered paper portraits. She enjoys utilizing STEAM elements in her work and teaching them to her students.

Stephanie FitzSimon

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Stephanie FitzSimon is a theatre teacher at Navasota High School and a classically-trained scenic painter. Her work is inspired by travel, culture, countries, women and pop culture. FitzSimon has two pieces in the exhibit.

Lisa Urban

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Lisa Urban enjoys incorporating a variety of art forms into her work. Her pieces at the exhibit feature knitted landscapes, color and imaginary elements. Urban’s exhibit work was done over the summer and is the culmination of about two weeks of work.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Margot Forecast Track
Hurricane Margot continues to strengthen
Shemar Turner, 20, becomes the second Texas A&M football player to be arrested this month.
Texas A&M football player arrested for reckless driving
Jaiden McGrew (left) and Jecory McGrew (right)
Suspects wanted by Hearne Police arrested in Williamson Co after Crime Stoppers tip
Hearne Police have arrested one person who was involved in a shooting that happened on Monday,...
Hearne Police arrest one, looking for another involved in shooting
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers

Latest News

In over two and a half years, nearly 1,000 days, the Brazos Valley has not experienced record...
Think cold thoughts: Can you remember the last time the Brazos Valley recorded a record low?
Texans Against High-Speed Rail opposition meeting
Concerned property owners pack opposition meeting in Madisonville to discuss high-speed rail project
There continue to be disagreements based on how volunteers are reimbursed.
Contract negotiations continue for Volunteer Fire Department District 2
Shemar Turner, 20, becomes the second Texas A&M football player to be arrested this month.
Texas A&M football player arrested for reckless driving