Celebrate National Video Games Day with Blinn College’s Esports team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re an old-school gamer who likes to play Pac-Man or someone who plays in tournaments across the country, video games have been around for everyone to enjoy.

Here in the Brazos Valley, the Blinn College Esports team is one of the best in the country and competes against other colleges in games like Super Smash Bros, Rocket League, Call Of Duty and more.

Blinn Esports Head Coach Aaron Kapiko says the growth of the sport has been refreshing to see.

“There was no real path to being an Esports professional. And now it’s developed into a full-fledged career with so many different paths,” said Kapiko.

Video game franchises that have been turned into successful movies and shows like Super Mario Bros, Sonic The Hedgehog and The Last Of Us have also been credited for giving video games more mainstream attention.

“It just goes to show how the longevity of one video game title and all the different things that have come from it; from TV shows, movies, and several different video games for all kinds of different consoles are all kinds of different ways to consume that media,” said Kapiko.

