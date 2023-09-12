Cheers to fresh, handcrafted cocktails from Sage Roots Cocktail Company

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Add Sage Roots Cocktail Company to your “must hire” list for your next event.

“Sage Roots Cocktail came into the beverage catering industry knowing that we wanted to create something new and fresh and exciting and innovative,” team member, Olivia Lutz, said.

She says fresh ingredients are what set Sage Roots apart from the rest.

“We source all of our ingredients right here in Bryan from The Farm Patch. We bring all of our ingredients fresh to our drinks,” Lutz said.

Team member, Abi Farrell, says there’s a special story behind the company name.

“Sage Roots comes from Medieval times. People would create thieves oil to ward off evil spirits and the Black Plague. They used sage in a lot of the thieves oil like an elixir that nourishes you while you’re consuming alcohol,” Farrell said.

Sage Roots curates drinks to match the vibe of your event., and everything they make is totally fresh.

“On the morning of the event, we fresh press all of our juices and we do all of the muddling and mixing beforehand. That way, we can bring the base to the event without ever having to use additives or preservatives. When we’re at the event, we can just mix the base with the spirit and avoid long wait times at the bar,” Lutz said.

Sage Roots is a fully licensed beverage catering company. They can handle everything from designing the menu to staffing and executing the events.

They also host mixology courses, which can serve as the perfect time building workshop or private party.

“Our bartenders can show you their secrets and show you how to craft a delicious, delicious cocktail,” Lutz said.

You can visit the Sage Roots Cocktail website here or follow them on social media.

