College Station police announce arrest in animal cruelty case

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department on Tuesday announced an arrest in an animal cruelty investigation.

“Through a tip from our social media post seeking the community’s help and the dedicated work of our Animal Control Officers and Detectives, an arrest has been made,” said Public Information Officer David Simmons.

College Station resident Torcay Fletcher, 36, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a Class A misdemeanor for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal.

The case received widespread attention on social media after police shared photos of a poodle that was found in poor condition on August 22nd in a covered kennel near dumpsters on Boyett Street.

The pup, who was named Tahoka, was rushed to Kingdom Animal Hospital in Bryan and received medical attention and has since been placed in a foster home thanks to Aggieland Humane Society.

Fletcher remains in the county jail with a bond set at $4,000.

