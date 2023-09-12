College Station police announce arrest in animal cruelty case

The case received widespread attention on social media after police shared photos of a poodle that was found in critical condition on August 22nd in a covered kennel near dumpsters on Boyett Street.
Torcay Fletcher, seen here in a 2021 mug shot, is facing an animal cruelty charge, according to...
Torcay Fletcher, seen here in a 2021 mug shot, is facing an animal cruelty charge, according to College Station Police.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department on Tuesday announced an arrest in an animal cruelty investigation.

“Through a tip from our social media post seeking the community’s help and the dedicated work of our Animal Control Officers and Detectives, an arrest has been made,” said Public Information Officer David Simmons.

College Station resident Torcay Fletcher, 36, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a Class A misdemeanor for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal.

The case received widespread attention on social media after police shared photos of a poodle that was found in poor condition on August 22nd in a covered kennel near dumpsters on Boyett Street.

The pup, who was named Tahoka, was rushed to Kingdom Animal Hospital in Bryan and received medical attention and has since been placed in a foster home thanks to Aggieland Humane Society.

Fletcher remains in the county jail with a bond set at $4,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of 2019's BCS Christmas Parade on the Texas Avenue route.
BCS Christmas Parade canceled because of new medians on Texas Avenue
Shemar Turner, 20, becomes the second Texas A&M football player to be arrested this month.
Texas A&M football player arrested for reckless driving
Hurricane Margot Forecast Track
Hurricane Margot continues to strengthen
"The proposed redevelopment is located on South College Avenue across from Hensel Park, within...
City of Bryan shares vision of new development near A&M, Hensel Park
Jaiden McGrew (left) and Jecory McGrew (right)
Suspects wanted by Hearne Police arrested in Williamson Co after Crime Stoppers tip

Latest News

Tuesday Night Weather Update - September 12
A&M-Commerce at Dallas
Texas A&M Board of Regents approve expansion for Texas A&M-Commerce in Dallas, defer action for agreement with Aplin Center, LLC
Officials say Michael Robertson Jr. intentionally set a fire inside his father’s mobile home in...
Officials ask for public’s help finding man wanted for arson
A 1996 blue Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed truck was reportedly taken from Splendora on Saturday.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen truck