Community honors victims of 9/11 attacks at Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Veterans Park Monday evening.

The event commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the tragic attack on the World Trade Center in New York City that killed almost 3,000 people.

Dozens of attendees took time to honor the lives lost and heard from first responders who were on the ground in the weeks following.

W. Nim Kidd is the Texas Division of Emergency Management Cheif and Vice Chancellor for Disaster and Emergency Services for the Texas A&M University System.

Chief Kidd was one of the original members appointed to Texas Task Force One and was the Plans Selection Chief when the team was called to respond to the 9/11 attacks.

He shared a story with the crowd about how he was called to action and watched the country come together in the face of terrorism.

“We were there to be search and rescue,” he said. “Truth of the matter was it was nobody left to find. We found we found small things. We found some of the equipment that was left, some of the airplane parts. Truth of the matter was not much left for us to really find so we turned to helping our families and helping the families of those that were missing.”

Chief Kidd also encouraged people to remember not only those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, but also those who continue to fight and lose battles to illnesses originating from Ground Zero.

