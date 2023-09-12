Driver sent to hospital after crashing into fence

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of an SUV was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after crashing into a fence in College Station.

It happened just after 1:00 p.m. on Graham Road near Westfield Drive.

Images from the scene of the crash show a piece of the fence going through the windshield of the vehicle.

The College Station Fire Department says the driver was taken to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

