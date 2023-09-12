Driver sent to hospital after crashing into fence

It happened just after 1:00 p.m. on Graham Road near Westfield Drive.
This image shared by CSFD shows the aftermath of the crash Tuesday afternoon on Graham Road.
This image shared by CSFD shows the aftermath of the crash Tuesday afternoon on Graham Road.(Image courtesy: College Station Fire Dept)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of an SUV was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after crashing into a fence in College Station.

Images from the scene of the crash show a piece of the fence going through the windshield of the vehicle.

The College Station Fire Department says the driver was taken to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

