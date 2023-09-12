Fiestas Patrias at Bonham Elementary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fiestas Patrias has come around again at Bonham Elementary, and you are invited to join in on the fun.

“We want our kids to learn about their heritage,” says Ruth Vanoye, a First Grade Bilingual Teacher at Bonham.

This event is organized by Bonham Elementary PTO and raises money for field trips and other activities throughout the year.

All the grade levels will perform either a song or dance, and the Vikingo Mariachi Band will be there to perform. After the performances there will be food, games and arts and crafts for the people to enjoy. Tickets are sold for the food and activities. $5.00 for 25 tickets. $10.00 for 60 tickets. Entrance and entertainment are free.

The event is Friday, Sept. 15, and begins at 5:30 p.m.

