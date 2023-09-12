Medical Examiner Facility potentially breaking ground next summer, construction consultant approved

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County leaders continue making progress on a future Medical Examiner Facility in Brazos County.

A construction services contract that was approved by Brazos County Commissioners Monday morning also gives some insight into when the facility may be in full swing.

Commissioners approved Broaddus & Associates, Inc. to be the construction consultant and provide planning and project management as the facility moves forward. The Medical Examiner Facility has been a topic for years, and now leaders say we could see dirt moving this time next year.

“ARPA requirements stipulate that we have to have all money encumbered or we have to have it promised contractually by the end of 2024. And then we have to have everything spent, all the money, prior to the end of 2026. And so we’re still in good time to do that. Their estimated schedule has this complete and prior to the end of 2025 or approximately there,” Brazos County Purchasing Agent, Charles Wendt, said.

With construction expected to begin in Summer 2024, the project could potentially be completed by October 2025 according to plans. Wendt says this timeline is not set in stone, but the excitement for each step of the project continues.

“Having to rely on consultants and other experts to try to help us has been intriguing, and we really look forward to the end product. And it’s an internal satisfaction, if you will, seeing something come to fruition,” he said.

County officials, architects and the construction services team will be working to design and plan for the next phase until then. The facility will be located on an 11-acre property located in St. Joseph Professional Park in Bryan, just north of Briarcrest Drive on East 29th Street.

